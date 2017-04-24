The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is studying the possibility of releasing rattlesnakes in the state.

A study with biologists at Tennessee State University is determining whether to distribute Pygmy rattlesnakes, which are considered as a threatened species.

The Pygmy snakes are predators that are rarely encountered, and play important ecological roles that includes controlling the rodent population.

TWRA reports said the tiny snakes will rattle their tails when threatened, but rarely bite and are non-fatal if treatment is administered.

Tennessee State biologists are asking for the public to photograph any sightings of a pygmy rattlesnake and to document the location for their study.

They also encourage people to not harass or attempt to capture the snakes if they are encountered.