The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has announced a dedication for a new Reelfoot Lake pier to serve disabled fishermen.

Jeff Martin, the Director of the Reelfoot Lake Wildlife Management Area, told Thunderbolt News the pier will be dedicated to a longtime disabled hunter and fisherman from Dyersburg.

Martin said thanks to monies made available for the project, the vision of Hall to assist others with disabilities will now become a reality.

The TWRA pier dedication to the late Shane Hall will take place Wednesday morning at 10:00, at White’s Landing on East State Route 21 in Tiptonville.