A major announcement of expansion and new jobs has been made by Tyson Foods for their Obion County facility.

Officials with the poultry production plant say they plan to invest over $80 million dollars, and hire more than 300 employees for the project.

Union City Council members gave their approval of the plan at Tuesday night’s meeting, and agreed to a 20-year tax abatement proposal.

Local Tyson complex manager Keith Riley spoke with Thunderbolt News about the expansion project in Obion County.

The expansion will include a building addition of approximately 25,000 square feet, and investment in additional equipment for the plant, hatchery, feed mill and live production.

The project will be completed in phases with the an estimated completion date in mid-2019.