Employees at the Tyson Foods Union City facility received good news on Thursday, with the announcement of a company wide bonus.

In a statement from company president and CEO Tom Hayes, Tyson announced it will be giving its 100,000-plus worldwide employees a one-time bonus.

Hayes stated that eligible full-time employees could receive a $1,000 bonus, while eligible part-time employees could receive $500.

The employee bonuses come on the heels of President Donald Trump’s tax plan, which will save Tyson Foods more than $300-million dollars.

Reports indicated the bonus checks will be paid out in the second quarter of the year, and could top the $100-million dollar mark.

Tyson plans other investments as well with the tax savings, including capital projects and employee training and education.