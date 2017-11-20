Governor Bill Haslam and company officials from Tyson Foods Incorporated were in Gibson County on Monday to announce more than 1,500 new jobs and a $300 million dollar investment.

Tyson Foods will locate a new operation in Humboldt, representing the single largest investment in Gibson County history.

Tyson will locate the new plant in the Gibson County Industrial Park, and will operate as a tray pack facility, which includes a hatchery, feed mill and processing facility.

During the ceremonial announcement, Governor Haslam thanked company members for making Humboldt their fifth location of operation in Tennessee.

Commissioner of Agriculture Jai Templeton applauded Tyson’s decision, saying “every new job benefits a family, every new market opportunity for poultry and grain producers benefits our farmers, and every dollar invested benefits Humboldt, Gibson County as well as surrounding counties.”

Plans call for the Tyson Foods Plant to be fully operational in 2019.