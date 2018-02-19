A major expansion project at Tyson Foods in Union City will now create more jobs than originally expected.

Complex Manager Keith Riley told Thunderbolt News that the amount of needed employees for the plant has doubled, with hiring and training underway.

Riley said the new expansion has started with growing houses being built in Western Kentucky and Northwest Tennessee.

Approximately half of the needed poultry house operations have been secured, according to Riley, with the total to include 197 broiler houses, two pullet farms with four houses per farm, and 20 breeder houses.

Riley said the company tries to keep all grower houses within a 35-mile radius of the feed mill.