The U.S. Marshall’s Service is seeking a wanted Gibson County man.

Marshal Jeff Holt said the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is asking the public’s for help in locating 27 year old Geramy Pitts.

He is wanted on charges of violation of parole.

Pitts is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds.

He has a violent criminal history and is also believed to have ties to the Rolling 60’s Crips Street Gang, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals.

Reports indicate that Pitts may still be in the Gibson County area, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning the fugitive is urged to call their nearest law enforcement agency.