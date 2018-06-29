The Union City Police Department honored a longtime member of the force today.

Lieutenant Andy Gibson served his last day with the department today, after almost 40 years in law enforcement in Union City.

A retirement reception for Lt. Gibson was held this afternoon at the new Union City Police Department.

After 42 and half years in law enforcement, when asked what one moment he’ll remember, Lt. Gibson said it was one very simple act of service.

Lt. Gibson began his career working in campus safety and security at UT Martin, then came to Union City as a patrol officer in 1976.