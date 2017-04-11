Union City School Board members accepted the resignation of a longtime member, and appointed a new Chairman at last night’s meeting.

The board accepted the resignation of Glenda Caudle, who recently moved out of state.

Director of School’s Gary Houston said Ms. Caudle served the school system well during many years of changes and growth.

To replace Ms. Caudle’s seat for Ward 1, the board selected Tim James to serve until the next election in 2018.

With Ms. Caudle also serving as the board Chairman, the members filled that seat by choosing Karl Ullrich.

Director Houston said Ullrich brings good experience into the Chairman’s position.

Ullrich has served the school system since 2008 in Ward 2.