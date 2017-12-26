Kentucky’s State Treasurer is urging residents to search for unclaimed property on the Treasury’s website.

Treasurer Allison Ball said the state treasury has returned over $22 million dollars in unclaimed property this year, and over $45 million dollars in 2016.

Treasurer Ball said over 15,000 individuals and entities have found unclaimed property to claim on the website this year alone.

The Treasurer’s office receives unclaimed funds from unclaimed insurance proceeds, bank accounts and stocks, among other things.

Schools, non-profits, businesses, and local governments should also check the website, as these entities may also have unclaimed property to claim.