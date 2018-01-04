Unemployment rates are on the decline in Weakley County.

Weakley County Economic Development Board President Ronnie Price says the decline in unemployment is largely due to seasonal workers at MTD returning to work.

Conversely, Weakley County will see a rise in unemployment during the factory’s seasonal layoff in the Spring according to Price.

Additionally, that number will rise when seniors in high school graduate and are considered adult aged workers.

Price says this is a familiar trend in the county and people shouldn’t be concerned when rates spike around May.