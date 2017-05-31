Unemployment rates have remained about the same in Northwest Tennessee . Weakley County’s unemployment rate for April was at 4.2 percent.. down from 5.3% from March. Obion County was at 5.4% down from 6.5 percent in March while Lake County’s unemployment rate fell significantly, down from 7.2 % to 5.4%.

Henry County fell from 5.6% in March to 4.3% in April.

All 95 counties hired workers from March to April. The unemployment rate is 5% or less in 74 counties, and is 5% greater but less than 10 percent in the remaining 21 counties across the state.

Wiliamson County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent while Obion County and Stewart County had the highest in West Tennessee with a nominal 5.4% each.