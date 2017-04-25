The Kentucky Office of Employment and Training has released their unemployment report for the year 2016.

Reports said for the 12 month period, 86 counties decreased their jobless rate, while 26 saw increases in those without work, and eight stayed the same.

The lowest unemployment rate came in Woodford County at 3.2-percent, while Maggofin County was the highest rate at 18.8-percent.

There were no counties in Western Kentucky in the highest or lowest unemployment Top-10 ranking.

For the year, 74 counties had higher than the national average rate of 4.9-percent, with 44 counties falling below the average national jobless rate.

The report said the state county that produced the largest decline in those without work for the year was Russell County, with the largest annual increase going to Maggofin County.