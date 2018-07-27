The unemployment rate for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties increased last month, according to data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

In West Tennessee, four counties were among the state’s highest in unemployment for June.

Lauderdale County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 7-percent. McNairy County’s was 6.5-percent, Haywood County’s was 6.1-percent, and Carroll County’s June unemployment was 5.8-percent.

Both Weakley and Obion County’s jobless rate for June rose 1.6-percent. 5.1-percent for Weakley County and 5.7-percent for Obion County.

Elsewhere, the Gibson County unemployment rate for June rose 1.3-percent to 5.2, and in Henry County, the June jobless rate was 4.7-percent, increasing 1.1-percent from May.

