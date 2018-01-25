County unemployment rates released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development show unemployment remained below 5 percent in an overwhelming majority of the state’s 95 counties during December 2017.

The latest statistics also highlight how each county had significantly lower unemployment compared to one year ago.

Eighty-nine counties experienced unemployment under 5 percent during the last month of the year. Seventy-seven counties saw their rates decrease.

Meanwhile, unemployment in Weakley County dropped from 4.1 percent to 3.7 from November to December.

The 3.7 percent unemployment rate in the county is much improved from the December 2016 rate which was at 5.9 percent.