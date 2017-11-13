For the second straight year, a UT-Martin student from Union City has claimed the title of “Miss UT-Martin”.

Twenty year old junior Morgan Martin was given the crown during the pageant on campus Saturday night.

Ms. Martin is a graduate of South Fulton High School, and is now a health and human performance student.

She succeeds Union City’s Brenna Wilkins as “Miss UT-Martin”.

The “Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival” crown was won by 17 year old Katie Hodges, of Henderson.

Ms. Hodges is a senior student at Chester County High School.

The “Miss UT-Martin” pageant is in its 55th year, while the “Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival” pageant is in its 19th year.

Both will now compete in the “Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant” in Jackson next June, with the winner of this pageant to participate in the “Miss America Scholarship Pageant” in Atlantic City.