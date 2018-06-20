City officials in Union City expressed their displeasure at at an unfunded stormwater mandate by the Environmental Protection Agency at Tuesday afternoons meeting.

Following the meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon explained in detail what the mandate means to local residents.

Ms. Dillion said the order will now be an additional cost to the city, with no state or federal funding assistance.

To adhere to the EPA order, Ms. Dillon said all city residents and businesses will soon see a new stormwater cost on their utility bill.

Ms. Dillon said Council members expressed their frustration to state officials at last week’s Tennessee Municipal League conference in Knoxville.