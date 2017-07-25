The annual Union City Band Camp is underway, under the direction of a new band leader.

Longtime assistant band director Jason Deem is now in charge of the program, with practice starting Monday on the school campus.

During a break in practice, Deem spoke with Thunderbolt News about guiding the Golden Tornadoes Marching Band.

Deem said the camp is a culmination of putting the field show together for the year.

The Golden Tornadoes Marching Band has been highly successful in competition the past several years, and Deem said the group will have a busy schedule this season.

Deem has been with the Union City School System for 11 years, and previously served as assistant band director for 10 years.

He inherits a group of 145 band members this season after taking over for former Director John Easley.