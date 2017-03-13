The Union City Golden Tornadoes Marching Band will perform in New York City on Friday.

Band members, along with parents and Booster members had their scheduled flights out of Nashville canceled early for Tuesday morning, but are now attempting to rescheduled their flights to New York.

The band will participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday.

During their stay, the group is scheduled to visit sites such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and Ground Zero, along with taking a bus tour of famous city locations such as Harlem, Chinatown and Rockefeller City.

Plans also call for the Union City group to attend the Broadway plays “The Lion King” and “Wicked”.

The Union City Golden Tornado Band provides a major trip every four years, with members raising their costs thru fundraisers.

Following the three mile parade on Friday, the Union City entourage will return home on Sunday.