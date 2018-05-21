The Union City Golden Tornadoes baseball team is headed to the TSSAA State Tournament in Murfreesboro.

Following their 20-1 win over Memphis Middle College, in a sub-state game at Elam Stadium on Friday night, Union City will now take on Greenback Tuesday afternoon at 4:00.

Golden Tornadoes coach Cole McAdams said reaching the State Tournament has been on his teams mind all year.

With a record of (35-2), coach McAdams said he feels his tough regular season schedule has prepared his team for state play.

The baseball team left Mondaty morning at 11:00, and will stop at Independence High School in Nashville for a practice session, then travel on Murfreesboro.