Union City police were called to 100 North First Street to investigate a bomb threat.

Reports said officers spoke with Becky Taylor, at Top of the World Distributors, who discovered a message by a male on her message machine.

During the message by the man, the caller stated that he was “back and coming for revenge”, and was “going to blow up everything you have.”

Police could not identify the voice of the caller.

A check of the premises and area deemed the location to be safe for employees to be at the business.