A Union City man was arrested following an investigation into the break-in of Kare Bears Daycare on East Church Street.

Police reports said officers spoke with Taylor Edwards on Monday, who reported the Brown Bear money box taken from the business.

Ms. Edwards said the box was used to collect money from parents, which was usually paid in checks.

A video showed a man in the building and taking the money box, around 6:15 on Sunday night.

The man then left the scene on a bicycle on Exchange Street.

The investigation by Union City police led to the arrest of 34 year old William Hayden, of 309 Beck Street.

Hayden was charged with burglary in the case.