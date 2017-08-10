A Union City school bus driver was cited Wednesday following an accident at East Main and Ury Street.

Union City police reports said 42 year old Nelson Dewayne Youngblood was driving the 2012 International bus westbound, when it struck the rear of a stopped 2007 Nissan Altima, driven by 17 year old Avery Boyd.

Neither driver, nor any of the students on the school bus were injured in the accident.

Police issued Youngblood a citation for following to closely, with both vehicles towed from the scene.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy said another school bus was called to the scene after the accident, and students were transferred for their transport home.