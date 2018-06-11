A Union City businessman has been arrested and charged with counts that includes theft and fraud.

41 year old Jamie Ray Roney, of Gracin Circle, turned himself in at the Obion County Jail last Thursday, following an indictment.

A jail intake report showed Roney was charged with theft of property, along with deceptive business practices.

The charges were reportedly issued following an investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrols Criminal Investigation Division.

Roney was released from jail on a $10,000 bond, and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on June 19th.