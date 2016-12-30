Union City police officers will continue their enforcement campaign of “Booze It and Loose It” for this New Years holiday weekend.

The statewide initiative is part of a mobilization to prevent drunk driving and to save lives on the roadways.

The Union City Police Department has announced their plans to conduct alcohol saturation patrols during the weekend, with a sobriety checkpoint starting at 8:00 on Saturday night and running thru 3:00 on Sunday morning.

Tennessee Highway Safety Office reports indicate over 220 people lost their lives in the state in 2015, in accidents that involved alcohol or drug impaired driving.