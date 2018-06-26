For the first time in almost two years, a Union City church congregation has a place to call home.

The doors were open Sunday at the newly constructed Union City Baptist Temple, on Longview Road, which was destroyed by fire in August of 2016.

Pastor Tony Keeton spoke with Thunderbolt News about the first service in the new facility.

Bro. Keeton said plans now call for the a special service in July, to show thanks and appreciation to the many area people and businesses, who helped the rebuilding effort.