A Union City Council member addressed safety concerns in an area of Graham Park during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

Just before the close of the meeting, Councilman Frank Tucker spoke about issues and complaints he has recently received.

City Manager Kathy Dillon agreed with the statements of Tucker, saying the city was trying to find ways to stop the problem in that area.

Ms. Dillon went on to say the city is currently looking into a survelliance system, like one installed at parks in Ripley, which has proven to be highly successful in curbing vandalism and other mischief.