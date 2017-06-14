Union City’s longtime Director of School’s said his goodbyes during his final school board meeting Monday night.

Gary Houston closed the short meeting with a prepared statement, stating the accomplishments of the school system during his 20 year tenure.

Director Houston also spoke about the school’s programs and safety.

In ending his farewell, Director Houston spoke about the staff and administration.

Former Union City High School principal Wes Kennedy was named the new Director of Schools, and will take over the position on July 1st.