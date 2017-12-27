Beginning on January 1st, the Union City Electric System will officially become the Union City Energy Authority.

Manager Jerry Bailey will be the CEO of the new entity, which will feature a new logo and name change.

Despite the change in name, Bailey said customers will not see any changes, as the system will continue with the same board of directors, employees, buildings and rates.

Bailey said the change comes after the system moved into the competitive business of selling high speed internet to commercial customers.

The current Electric System manager said the company did not want any potential borrowing represent a risk to the city, although borrowing money was not in the foreseeable future.

Another important part of the change, according to Bailey, was the Union City Energy Authority cannot be bought by another company without a referendum by the people.

With the change, City Council members will still appoint board members, and should the system ever be sold, the assets would revert back to the city.