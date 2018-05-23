The Union City Golden Tornadoes baseball team end their season in the second day of the TSSAA Class-A State Tournament. This time Greenback won the game by a score of 3-2. The Cherokees seemed to have a chip on their shoulder after losing to Union City in the first round 16-0 on Tuesday.

After coming into Wednesday with no losses in the state of Tennessee, Union City dropped two games in the same day to finish their strong 2018 baseball season.

The Golden Tornadoes found themselves down one run after the first inning, and then gave up another run in the fourth to go down 2-0 early.

All hope seemed lost until Union City senior pitcher Jared Woodward hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the bottom of the 6th. Union City then went on to put two more batters on base in the inning, but left them stranded going into the 7th.

In the top of the 7th inning, Greenback was able to get a man on base, then drove him in shortly after to go up 3-2. In the bottom of the 7th, the Cherokees brought in a new pitcher to close the game, and he did just that by retiring the final three batters of Union City’s season. The Golden Tornadoes finish their impressive season with a record of 36-4.