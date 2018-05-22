Officials with the Union City Energy Authority have received several calls over the last two days, from customers who have been contacted about unpaid electric bills.

Company officials say there is apparently a group that has been able to “spoof” the Energy Authority’s phone number, making it appear that the call is from Union City Energy Authority’s phone number.

In this scam, the caller advises the customer they have 30 minutes to make a payment, or utility services will be disconnected.

Union City Energy Authority officials say they will never contact customers giving a 30 minutes deadline for payment, and will not request a customer to provide a credit card/debit card number over the phone.

Customers are being advised of the phone scam, and are urged to hang up and call Union City Energy at 885-9212 to confirm whether they have any balance due.

Customers are encouraged to never give a credit or debit card number over the phone for payment of the electric bill.

Anyone who has any questions regarding this matter is encouraged to contact Union City Energy and speak with a Customer Service Representative.