The Union City Golden Tornadoes football team was honored at the Union City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Mayor Terry Hailey read a proclamation honoring the accomplishment of winning the Class-2A State Championship in Cookeville.

Following the reading, Mayor Hailey addressed coach Darren Bowling, who was at the meeting with high school principal Jacob Cross.

Coach Bowling told Council members that he was proud to coach and represent a well-rounded group of players.