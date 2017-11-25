The Union City Golden Tornadoes are headed to the TSSAA Class-2A State Football Championship, following their semi-final win Friday night.

Union City defeated Columbia Academy 35-7 on the road, in a game that featured a dominating effort on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football.

Coach Darren Bowling’s team took a 28-0 halftime lead, thanks in part to scoring drives in four of their five offensive series.

In the first half, Union City held Columbia Academy’s offense to only seven yards rushing, and 38 yards total, while posting 210 yards of offense.

The Golden Tornadoes scored a second half touchdown in the fourth quarter, and ended the game with 340 total offensive yards.

Trey Jones was a dominating player on offense, rushing for 182 yards on 25 carries.

Union City will now try to bring home the gold ball on Friday, when they take on (12-2) Tyner Academy from Cookeville.

Kickoff is set for 11:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.