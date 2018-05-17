Union City baseball coach Cole McAdams says today’s sub-state game is the accomplishment of a goal set at the end of last season.

Coach McAdams said his players left the field in their final game, setting their sites on a chance to advance to this years state tournament.

The Golden Tornadoes currently sport a (34-2) record and No.1 ranking in the Associated Press Class-A polls, and will host Memphis Middle College for a 5:30 start at Elam Stadium.

Coach McAdams said his players are excited to be one step away from a trip to Murfreesboro, and ready to get on the field.

McAdams said he will be sending Senior pitcher Jared Woodward, and his (8-0) record to the mound, to face the (20-8) Bulldogs.