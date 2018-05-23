The Union City Golden Tornadoes baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon 6-2 to Columbia Academy, in the TSSAA State Baseball Tournament.

The loss was the first to a Tennessee team this season.

The Golden Tornadoes were the victim of three home runs by the Bulldogs, who took a 6-0 lead.

Union City put two runs on the scoreboard in the sixth inning, but did not capitalize in the fourth inning, when they failed to score a run after loading the bases with no outs.

Union City now drops to the losers bracket and will play again today at 5:00, when they take on Greenback, a team they beat 16-0 in the opening game.

You can hear the broadcast of this game on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.