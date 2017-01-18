City Council members in Union City have approved the offer price to purchase a piece of property from Simmons Bank.

Council members gave unanimous approval after a presentation from City Manager Kathy Dillon at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Ms. Dillon said the city will now have to seek approval from the state to borrow the $1-million-fifty thousand dollars.

Ms. Dillon said bids were taken from local banking institutions, with Council members agreeing to accept a 12-year fixed loan from Regions Bank at just over 2.7-percent.

The Council also agreed to allow upon purchase, a 150 day lease with Simmons Bank for moving time.

Ms. Dillon said the moving time for Simmons would allow the final plans for whether to use the building for a new City Hall or Union City Police Department.