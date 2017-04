A Union City man has been arrested on sexual solicitation charges in Weakley County.

Martin police reports said their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 21 year old Damian Atkeson.

Atkeson was taken into custody for charges of sexual solicitation of a 13 year old minor.

Martin police reports did not elaborate on the circumstances of the investigation or arrest, but said Atkeson would be arraigned in General Sessions Court on Monday.