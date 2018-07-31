A Union City man is being held in the Weakley County Jail after being accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to Martin Police Officer Adam Harrison, 20-year-old Keyshaun Townsend of Union City is accused of going to the victim’s apartment on Olive Street in Martin, arguing with her over money, then becoming violent, pulling the victim off the bed, hitting her in the stomach, and pulling her hair.

The victim was 7-months-pregnant at the time of the assault.

Townsend is charged with aggravated assault and theft of property.

