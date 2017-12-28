A Union City man faces multiple charges after fleeing from an injury accident on the Purchase Parkway in Graves County.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department reported that 54 year old Richard Nall, along with 21 year old Christopher Nall and 20 year old Rachel Forbes of Indiana, were pulling a camper with their vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, when they were struck from behind by a passenger car.

Sheriff’s reports said the truck and camper jackknifed and overturned, causing serious damage, and injuries to Ms. Forbes.

The car that caused the accident fled the scene, but witnesses were able to obtain the license plate number, which came back to Ashley Vasquez, of Union City.

During an investigation, Ms. Vasquez identified the driver of the car as her boyfriend, 34 year old Gary Moore, also of Union City.

Warrants for Moore were issued and he was arrested Wednesday evening, on charges of assault, three counts of wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle on suspended license.