A Union City man was arrested on charges relating to a claim of being carjacked.

Police reports said officers discovered an unoccupied 2016 Ford Fusion stopped in the roadway in the 400 block of West Jackson Street.

An investigation revealed the vehicle had struck two other parked vehicles, with the driver fleeing the scene.

While still investigating the scene, reports said dispatch received a call from 19 year old Luther Bruce Ragsdale of Allie Campbell Road, stating that he had been carjacked at gunpoint by an unknown male who took his Ford Fusion car.

Officers brought Ragsdale to the wreck location, where he first said he had been robbed while trying to by marijuana.

He then told officers that he had lied about the robbery due to having no insurance.

Police arrested Ragsdale on charges of filing a false report, leaving the scene of an accident and consumption of alcohol by a person under 21 years of age.