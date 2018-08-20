A Union City man was shot in the leg Saturday night, while walking on East Church Street and South Sunswept.

Police reports said officers were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where 25 year old Bobby Joe Madding, of East Church Street, was being treated in the emergency room.

Reports said Madding told officers that he worked at the fairgrounds until 9:00, then walked down into the ballpark.

Madding said he was walking back home, when he heard heard two gunshots, with a third shot striking him in the leg.

Madding said he did not see anyone in sight, and no vehicles drove by while he was walking.

