A Union City man was arrested after he allegedly struck another man with a baseball bat.

Union City police reports said 43 year old Harvey Alexander Dunlow, of 1364 Edwards Street, was arrested early Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault.

Reports said officers were called to a home on North Division Street, where they were told that Dunlow had been knocking on the doors and windows.

Officers then responded to 509 Banks Street, where Jessica Van Winkle said her father had been struck in the head with a bat by Dunlow.

The police report said Dunlow was later located on College Street in possession of a baseball bat, and the victim of the assault, 56 year old David Webster, was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Webster told officers that he was struck in the head, after walking outside the home to check on noises he had heard.