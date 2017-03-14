A Union City man is wanted after eluding officers during a high speed chase and crash.

Union City police reports said officers were in East Gate to make contact with 27 year old Trymone Derell Bell, who was wanted by the Obion County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Reports said officers found Bell sleeping in a vehicle, but he refused to open the door or adhere to there commands.

The officers broke a window in an attempt to remove Bell, but reports said he started the vehicle and sped away at a high rate of speed.

A chase then ensued on Main Street, which exceeded 85 miles per hour, with Bell eventually crashing into a ditch and field on Section Line Road.

Following the crash, Bell fled from the vehicle on foot and was able to elude capture.

He is now wanted on additional charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and operating a vehicle on a suspended license.