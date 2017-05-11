Forty-five libraries across the state have been chosen to receive grant funds from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

More than $337,000 in technology training grants were announced, with the funds to provide new laptops, software and technology training.

The Obion County Public Library, the C.E. Weldon Public Library in Martin, the Humboldt Public Library and Mildred Field Memorial Library in Milan, were all named to receive grant funds from the project.

The Union City facility will receive $8,793, with the C.E. Weldon Library to receive $8,992.

The Milan library was awarded $7,549 and Humboldt’s library will receive $2,600.

Those who were selected are part of the Tennessee Regional Library System, and are required to match the grant with at least 10-percent in local funds.