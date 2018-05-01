One person from Martin, and two from Union City, were arrested following a threat made at Wal-Mart in Fulton.

Fulton police reports said officers were called to the store, after an employee overheard the intention of a female to shoot someone after an attempt to purchase ammunition.

Police were able to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the suspects were driving, as it left the parking lot.

The driver of the car, 26 year old Ramiro Guerrero, of Martin, informed officers that illegal items were in the vehicle.

Guerrero, along with passengers, 31 year old Jeremy Joyce and 22 year old Vanity Madding, of Union City, were taken from the vehicle.

Officers then located 3.3 grams of methamphetamine, five ecstasy pills, a police scanner, two guns and $4,650 in cash.

All were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a police radio.

Guerrero was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.