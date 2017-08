Union City school officials have announced that advanced tickets will be sold for Friday night’s season opening football game against the Mayfield Cardinals.

Due to an anticipated large crowd of fans at War Memorial Stadium, advanced tickets will be sold at Union City High School on Friday.

During the hours of 8:00 until 1:00, tickets can be purchased for $6.00 each at the school office.

Kickoff for Friday night’s game has been set for 7:30.