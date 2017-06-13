Two Union City men were arrested in Fulton County on charges of scamming an elderly woman in the Cayce community.

Fulton County Sheriff Robbie Woods said 37 year old Clayton Roberson, of South Division Street, and 52 year old James Young, of Ken-Tenn Highway, were taken into custody on charges of knowingly exploiting an adult over $300.

Sheriff Woods spoke with Thunderbolt News concerning the actions of Young and Roberson.

Woods said the arrest was made Sunday afternoon, when the two men were apparently attempting to scam another couple, who just happened to be relatives of his wife.

With the arrest, Sheriff Woods reminded all local residents to be careful of people who go door to door seeking to do work at the home.

Anyone who is subjected to these type of requests, is urged to contact their local law enforcement officers.