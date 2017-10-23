A Union City man wanted on charges of murder has been taken into custody.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said 19 year old Deshawn Markee Taylor, turned himself into authorities at the Union City Police Department around 4:00 Monday afternoon.

Taylor was being sought by law enforcement officials on a warrant for second degree murder, following the shooting death of 26 year old Dennis Edward Neisler on Friday night.

Neisler was discovered shot multiple times in a truck parked on a parking lot at East Gate Village.

Due to an ongoing investigation, Chief Barfield has not released a possible motive in the shooting.