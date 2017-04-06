The Union City Police Department is moving into a new home.

City officials closed a deal this week to purchase the former Simmons Bank Corporate offices on Harrison Street, just across from the Municipal Building.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News that the new location will be a great fit for his department and staff.

Chief Barfield was asked about a time frame for relocating into the new facility.

The Chief said the relocation will also include a new location for Judge Allen Nohsey and City Court.