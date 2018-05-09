Union City police have arrested a 65 year old man on stalking charges following an investigation.

Police reports said David Robert Eakes, of 1720 Stone Street in Union City, was taken into custody Tuesday on the charges.

Reports said the arrest and charges were issued following a complaint from a female victim, who felt she was being harassed by Eakes.

Police reports said Eakes had allegedly called a local business on two separate occasions seeking information about the victim, and had reportedly drove up the driveway of her residence.

He is being held without bond at the Obion County Jail, and will appear in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on Thursday.